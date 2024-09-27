Rolls-Royce launches Cullinan Series II priced from Rs 10.50cr





The company, in a statement said the first local client deliveries would commence from the fourth quarter of 2024.





"The debut of Cullinan Series II in India represents a significant milestone for Rolls-Royce in the Asia Pacific region. Since its original launch in 2018, this remarkable motor car has attracted a younger and more diverse group of clients, and today Cullinan is the most requested Rolls-Royce in the marque's portfolio," Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, regional director Asia-Pacific Irene Nikkein said.





"Cullinan Series II integrates new technologies, new materials, meticulously considered design updates and innovative opportunities for self-expression through Bespoke," Nikkein said.





Pricing for Cullinan Series II in India starts from Rs 10.50 crore while Price for Black Badge Cullinan Series II starts at Rs 12.25 crore, the company said.

British luxury auto-maker Rolls-Royce cars on Friday launched its ultra-luxury Cullinan Series II in Chennai, with price starting from Rs 10.50 crore, a company official said.