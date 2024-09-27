Rahul is Goebbels of Indian politics: BJP





He said, "Yesterday, you saw how Mr. Rahul Gandhi tried to fabricate falsehoods from his fake factory," referring to what he called Gandhi's "malicious Goebbels-like bogus propaganda."





"Because he is nervous and he is panicking. He knows that the two crore voters of Haryana have decided to repose their faith in the tried and trusted government of the BJP. At the same time, he also knows that the voters of Haryana have understood and will never vote for the 'anti-farmer,' 'anti-reservation,' and 'pro-corruption' Congress party," the BJP spokesperson said.





He addressed Rahul Gandhi's comments regarding representation for OBCs, Dalits, and SC/ST communities, pointing out that the current Chief Minister of Haryana is from the OBC community.





"Our president is from the tribal community, whose candidates the Congress opposed. The Chief Information Commissioner for the first time in the history of India is from the Dalit community," he added.





Kesavan also accused the Congress party of being anti-reservation and claimed they wanted to end quotas for marginalised communities.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi, comparing him to Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister for Hitler. Kesavan called Gandhi the "deceptive and dishonest Goebbels of Indian politics," accusing him of spreading misinformation.