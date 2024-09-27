People of J&K rejected bullets: Nadda





Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Nadda also said Kashmir's youngsters have joined the national mainstream and rejected terrorism and violence.





"It is a historic occasion when the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected bullets and chosen the path of ballots. They have given a befitting reply to bullets," the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.





Nadda, who arrived in Jammu to campaign in favour of the party candidates in the ongoing election, said, "The polling (in the first two phases) passed off peacefully. Unlike previous elections, there was no violence, no firing, no terror attack."

Asserting that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls are being held peacefully and without any violence, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the people of the Union Territory have rejected bullets and chosen ballots, focusing on peace and development.