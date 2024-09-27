RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

One killed after TN police gun down suspects in Thrissur ATM heist, 6 held

September 27, 2024  18:55
File image
File image
The Namakkal police gunned down a man among a gang of seven suspected to have been involved in the ATM heist in Kerala's Thrissur and detained six of them, when they brazenly attempted to flee after ramming into cars and two wheelers at Kumarapalayam in the district on Friday, a senior police official said. 

The car which was used in the robbery was confiscated along with the container truck and an investigation was on to ascertain their role in the ATM heist that took place in the district recently, Salem range DIG E S Uma said. 

One of them was injured when police opened fire in self defence. 

Two police officials who were injured when the container driver and his associate attacked them in a bid to flee, have been admitted to a government hospital with injuries, she said. 

"They targeted the ATM of a nationalised bank. As per their modus operandi, the members split into two groups and travelled separately in a container and a car from Haryana to stage the heist," the DIG told reporters in Namakkal. 

All the members hailed from Haryana, she said, and added that the Namakkal district police arrested two persons from Haryana in a similar heist in the district recently. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Charges on RG Kar ex-princi can get death: Court
LIVE! Charges on RG Kar ex-princi can get death: Court

Jagan cancels Tirupati temple visit after faith row
Jagan cancels Tirupati temple visit after faith row

Sources close to Reddy confirmed that his visit to the hill shrine has been cancelled, but did not immediately divulge the reason behind the decision that came just a couple of hours before he was supposed to depart to the temple town.

Army beefs up artillery power along China border
Army beefs up artillery power along China border

The Indian Army is enhancing the combat prowess of its artillery units along the frontier with China by procuring an array of weapons systems, including an additional batch of 100 K9 Vajra howitzers, swarm drones, loitering munitions and...

Maldives Prez Muizzu speaks on 'India Out' agenda
Maldives Prez Muizzu speaks on 'India Out' agenda

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'

'Will President Dissanayake calibrate his foreign policy taking into account India's immediate security concerns? We need to watch.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances