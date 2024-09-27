One killed after TN police gun down suspects in Thrissur ATM heist, 6 held





The car which was used in the robbery was confiscated along with the container truck and an investigation was on to ascertain their role in the ATM heist that took place in the district recently, Salem range DIG E S Uma said.





One of them was injured when police opened fire in self defence.





Two police officials who were injured when the container driver and his associate attacked them in a bid to flee, have been admitted to a government hospital with injuries, she said.





"They targeted the ATM of a nationalised bank. As per their modus operandi, the members split into two groups and travelled separately in a container and a car from Haryana to stage the heist," the DIG told reporters in Namakkal.





All the members hailed from Haryana, she said, and added that the Namakkal district police arrested two persons from Haryana in a similar heist in the district recently. -- PTI

The Namakkal police gunned down a man among a gang of seven suspected to have been involved in the ATM heist in Kerala's Thrissur and detained six of them, when they brazenly attempted to flee after ramming into cars and two wheelers at Kumarapalayam in the district on Friday, a senior police official said.