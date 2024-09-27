RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Odisha govt allows maternity, paternity leaves for those opting for surrogacy

September 27, 2024  11:03
image
The Odisha government has decided to grant maternity and paternity leaves to employees opting for surrogacy, an official notification said. 

 According to the notification issued by the state Finance Department on Thursday night, female employees can avail of 180 days of leave while male staffers will be entitled to 15 days of paternity leave. 

 This benefit has been extended to both surrogate and commissioning mothers and the commissioning father, it said. The state government's decision in this regard came after the Centre extended maternity and paternity leave benefits to its employees attaining parenthood by surrogacy.

 A state government female employee, having less than two surviving children, who becomes a surrogate mother, will be eligible for maternity leave of 180 days, it said. 

 A state government female employee, having less than two surviving children, who becomes a 'commissioning mother', will be eligible for maternity leave of 180 days.

 'Commissioning mother' means a biological mother who uses her egg to create an embryo implanted in any other woman. Similarly, a state government male employee, having less than two surviving children, who becomes a 'commissioning father' will be eligible for paternity leave of 15 days within the period of 6 months from the date of delivery of the child. 'Commissioning father' means biological father of the child born through surrogacy. If both the surrogate mother and the commissioning mother are state government employees, both will be eligible for 180 days of maternity leave each. Agreement on surrogacy made between surrogate mother and commissioning parents along with supporting medical documents from registered doctors or hospitals have to be produced for claiming maternity or paternity leave, the notification added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Shanto, Mominul take B'desh past 50
2nd Test Updates: Shanto, Mominul take B'desh past 50

LIVE! No burial spot for Badlapur accused, dad moves HC
LIVE! No burial spot for Badlapur accused, dad moves HC

India reacts 'strongly' to temple vandalism in US
India reacts 'strongly' to temple vandalism in US

This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country.

Israel kills Hezbollah Commander amid ceasefire calls
Israel kills Hezbollah Commander amid ceasefire calls

The United States has called for a 21 day ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border to prevent an escalation of war and give diplomacy a chance there and in Gaza.

Sanjay Nirupam Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai
Sanjay Nirupam Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai

'The other panelists (Praniti Shinde and Priyanka Chaturvedi) were misbehaving with me.''Despite that I kept quiet because I have witnessed many such scenes in the 25 years of my public life and debates.''Amid all the ruckus, when I...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances