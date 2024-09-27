RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NSE, BSE revise transaction charges effective from Oct 1

September 27, 2024  23:12
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday revised their transaction fees for cash and futures and options trades after markets regulator Sebi mandated a uniform flat fee structure for all members of market infrastructure institutions. 

The revised rates will be applicable from October 1, the exchanges said in separate circulars. 

BSE has revised the transaction fees for Sensex and Bankex options contracts in the equity derivatives segment to Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover. 

However, the transaction charges for other contracts in the equity derivatives segment remain unchanged. 

For Sensex 50 options and stock options, BSE charges a transaction fee of Rs 500 per crore of premium turnover, with no transaction fee applicable for index and stock futures. 

According to NSE, the transaction fee for the cash market will be Rs 2.97 per lakh of traded value. 

For equity futures, the fee will be Rs 1.73 per lakh of traded value, while for equity options, it will be Rs 35.03 per lakh of premium value. -- PTI
