No burial spot for Badlapur accused, dad moves HC

September 27, 2024  11:55
image
The father of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, who was killed in an alleged police shootout earlier this week, on Friday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a burial spot for his son. 

 The father's advocate mentioned the application before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and M M Sathaye seeking urgent intervention. The court said it would hear the plea in the afternoon.

 In his application, the father has sought the court's direction to the local civic body to arrange a spot to bury his son Akshay Shinde. Shinde, 24, was arrested of last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town, Thane district.

 Earlier this week, he was being escorted to Badlapur from Taloja jail in connection with a case registered against him on a complaint by his second wife when the alleged shootout occurred, resulting in his death. The incident took place near the Mumbra Bypass in Thane on Monday evening after Shinde allegedly snatched the gun of a policeman. He was killed in retaliatory firing by the police. Shinde's father had filed a petition in the high court claiming that his son was killed in a fake encounter and sought an HC-monitored probe into his death.

 On Wednesday, the bench headed by Justice Dere had raised several questions over the incident. 

Emphasising the need for a fair and impartial probe, it noted that the incident could have been avoided. 

 On Thursday, the family claimed that Shinde had in the past expressed his desire to be buried instead of cremated. Shinde's body has been kept at the mortuary of a civic hospital in Thane's Kalwa area. 

 According to Shinde's family, finding a burial site for him was proving challenging as local residents and organisations have voiced opposition. Earlier in the day, while speaking to a Marathi news channel, the counsel for the Shinde family Amit Katarnavre said that the Constitution provides certain rights for bodies, and they will approach the HC to seek protection for those rights. PTI
2nd Test Updates: Shanto, Mominul take B'desh past 50
LIVE! No burial spot for Badlapur accused, dad moves HC
SIT to probe alleged animal fat in Tirupati laddus
The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

India reacts 'strongly' to temple vandalism in US
This was the second incident of desecration at a BAPS temple in less than a month in the US amidst the growing trend of temple vandalism as part of a systematic hate crime against the Hindu community in the country.

Israel kills Hezbollah Commander amid ceasefire calls
The United States has called for a 21 day ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border to prevent an escalation of war and give diplomacy a chance there and in Gaza.

