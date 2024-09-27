RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Muizzu plans second India visit after June trip

September 27, 2024  23:23
PM Narendra Modi with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu during the COP28 Summit in Dubai/ANI Photo
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has said that he is planning to visit India as soon as possible.  

He also praised the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries.  

"I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," Muizzu told ANI on sidelines of 79th United Nations General Assembly.  

Notably, if happens, it will be Muizzu's second visit to India, after first making the visit in June during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

It is pertinent to note that earlier almost every Maldivian president used to make first foreign visit to India, but Muizzu changed the trend by first visiting Turkiye and then China, after coming to office earlier this year. -- ANI
Muizzu plans second India visit after June trip
