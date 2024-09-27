Muizzu plans second India visit after June trip





He also praised the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries.





"I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," Muizzu told ANI on sidelines of 79th United Nations General Assembly.





Notably, if happens, it will be Muizzu's second visit to India, after first making the visit in June during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





It is pertinent to note that earlier almost every Maldivian president used to make first foreign visit to India, but Muizzu changed the trend by first visiting Turkiye and then China, after coming to office earlier this year. -- ANI

