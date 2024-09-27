Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro online on Sunday





Besides inaugurating the corridor, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of the Swargate-Katraj Metro stretch on Sunday, said the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation.





Modi's visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled due to heavy rains in the city.





He was to flag off the Metro corridor and launch development projects of Rs 22,600 crore ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.





"Hon. PM Shri. Narendra Modi ji will be inaugurating the Shivajinagar District Court-Swargate stretch of Pune Metro and laying the foundation stone of Swargate-Katraj stretch virtually, on 29th September," said Mohol on X.





Preparations had been made at the SP College ground in Pune for the PM's visit, but heavy downpours disrupted it. Meanwhile, workers and functionaries of Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents -- Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP staged the protest outside the Shivajinagar District Court Metro station. -- PTI

