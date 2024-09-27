RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Man wanted for Rs 300-cr fraud lives as a sadhu

September 27, 2024  16:15
Representational image
Representational image
A man who allegedly defrauded thousands of people in Maharashtra of more than Rs 300 crore was nabbed after he was found living in the guise of a seer in Mathura to evade his arrest, police said Friday. 

 Baban Vishwanath Shinde was held near the Krishna Balaram Temple in Vrindavan in a joint operation by the Vrindavan and Beed district police, they said. According to police officers in Mathura, Shinde was wanted in connection with multiple FIRs of fraud totalling around Rs 300 crore.

 Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandip Kumar Singh said Shinde, had been evading capture by hiding in Delhi, Assam, Nepal and multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh, posing as a seer.

"He was ultimately found hiding in Vrindavan," Singh added. 

 The arrest was made late Tuesday night and Shinde was presented in court before the Chief Judicial Magistrate the following day. A team of Crime Branch from Beed district of Maharashtra took custody of him after obtaining a transit remand from the Mathura court, according to officials.

 According to Sub Inspector SS Murkute, a member of the Special Investigation Team formed by Beed district's Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal, Shinde lured individuals with promises of high interest rates on their deposits, convincing them to invest their money in four branches of a state cooperative bank.

 "The total fraud committed by the accused includes properties purchased with the stolen funds," Murkute said. The fraudulent activities have impacted over 2,000 individuals in the district, Murkute added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex falls from lifetime highs on profit booking
LIVE! Sensex falls from lifetime highs on profit booking

PIX: Rain forces early stumps after B'desh fight back
PIX: Rain forces early stumps after B'desh fight back

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test played between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Friday.

Politics now only means 'power politics': Gadkari
Politics now only means 'power politics': Gadkari

A good party worker is the one who behaves well even though he does not get anything in the party. Those who get something, they naturally behave well, Gadkari said.

Turkey Prez skips Kashmir in UN speech. Here's why
Turkey Prez skips Kashmir in UN speech. Here's why

Erdogan's skipping of the Kashmir reference is being seen as an apparent shift in Turkiye's stance and comes at a time when the country is trying to become a member of the BRICS grouping to forge alliances beyond the West.

Maldives Prez Muizzu speaks on 'India Out' agenda
Maldives Prez Muizzu speaks on 'India Out' agenda

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances