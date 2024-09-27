RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Love tissue saris? Take a look at these beauties

September 27, 2024  12:09
image
Tissue saris are having a major fashion moment. With their mesmerising lustre and elegant flow, they transcend mere fashion statements and embody a redefined celebration of grace. Made with lightweight fabric -- usually a gorgeous mix of silk and metallic threads -- they give a shimmering, almost magical vibe that's perfect for any occasion. Once the go-to for the elite, the tissue sari has become mainstream, sashaying into the hearts of fashionistas everywhere with its versatile charm.

