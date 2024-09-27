RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Lokayukta police book Sidda in MUDA case

September 27, 2024  19:55
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
The Lokayukta police on Friday registered a first information report against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case, following the court order. 

Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, came to Siddaramaiah's defence, stating that the party is standing with him and will support him. 

Siddaramaiah, who began his three-day visit to his home district of Mysuru, claimed that he was being targeted in the MUDA issue as the opposition is "scared" of him and said it's the first such "political case" against him. 

He also reiterated that he won't resign following the court ordering a probe against him in the case as he has done no wrong and asserted that he would fight the case legally. 

While Siddaramaiah is accused number one (A1) in the case, his wife BM Parvathi (A2), brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy (A3), Devaraju (A4) -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others are named in the FIR registered by Lokayukta police in Mysuru. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman damages Fadnavis's name plate, on the run
LIVE! Woman damages Fadnavis's name plate, on the run

Army beefs up artillery power along China border
Army beefs up artillery power along China border

The Indian Army is enhancing the combat prowess of its artillery units along the frontier with China by procuring an array of weapons systems, including an additional batch of 100 K9 Vajra howitzers, swarm drones, loitering munitions and...

SC removes HC remark on conversions; accused gets bail
SC removes HC remark on conversions; accused gets bail

The top court granted the relief to the accused noting that he was in custody since May 21, 2023, and the charge sheet has been submitted on July 19, 2023.

Israel kills Hezbollah Commander amid ceasefire calls
Israel kills Hezbollah Commander amid ceasefire calls

The United States has called for a 21 day ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border to prevent an escalation of war and give diplomacy a chance there and in Gaza.

Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record
Ashwin Breaks Another Kumble Record

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up a record 420 wickets in 71 Tests played in Asia -- the most by an Indian bowler.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances