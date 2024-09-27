Lokayukta police book Sidda in MUDA case





Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, came to Siddaramaiah's defence, stating that the party is standing with him and will support him.





Siddaramaiah, who began his three-day visit to his home district of Mysuru, claimed that he was being targeted in the MUDA issue as the opposition is "scared" of him and said it's the first such "political case" against him.





He also reiterated that he won't resign following the court ordering a probe against him in the case as he has done no wrong and asserted that he would fight the case legally.





While Siddaramaiah is accused number one (A1) in the case, his wife BM Parvathi (A2), brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy (A3), Devaraju (A4) -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others are named in the FIR registered by Lokayukta police in Mysuru. -- PTI

The Lokayukta police on Friday registered a first information report against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case, following the court order.