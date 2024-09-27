RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Jagan cancels Tirupati temple visit after faith row

September 27, 2024  17:20
Opposition YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy/File image
Opposition YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy/File image
Opposition YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his planned trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara Temple, sources close to him said on Friday. 

His much hyped Tirumala tour was announced as part of the YSRCP's call for prayers in temples to atone for Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'sin' through his allegations on the quality of Tirupati laddus. 

Sources close to Reddy confirmed that his visit to the hill shrine has been cancelled, but did not immediately divulge the reason behind the decision that came just a couple of hours before he was supposed to depart to the temple town. 

The cancellation of Reddy's visit came amid demands by NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh that he should declare his faith before entering the temple . 

At a press conference, Reddy said everyone in the country knows his religion and he has visited Tirumala temple several times even before becoming the CM. 

He said though he reads the Bible within the four walls, he respects Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jagan cancels Tirupati temple visit after faith row
LIVE! Jagan cancels Tirupati temple visit after faith row

2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle
2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle

The Kerala health department on Friday said another Mpox case was reported in the state and urged those who have symptoms to seek treatment.

Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud
Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud

According to police officers, Shinde was wanted in connection with multiple FIRs of fraud totalling around Rs 300 crore.

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'

'Will President Dissanayake calibrate his foreign policy taking into account India's immediate security concerns? We need to watch.'

Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day
Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day

Mominul Haque was batting on 40 with Mushfiqur Rahim on six at the other end when bad light forced players off the pitch and rain followed soon after.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances