Jagan cancels Tirupati temple visit after faith row





His much hyped Tirumala tour was announced as part of the YSRCP's call for prayers in temples to atone for Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'sin' through his allegations on the quality of Tirupati laddus.





Sources close to Reddy confirmed that his visit to the hill shrine has been cancelled, but did not immediately divulge the reason behind the decision that came just a couple of hours before he was supposed to depart to the temple town.





The cancellation of Reddy's visit came amid demands by NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh that he should declare his faith before entering the temple .





At a press conference, Reddy said everyone in the country knows his religion and he has visited Tirumala temple several times even before becoming the CM.





He said though he reads the Bible within the four walls, he respects Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism. -- PTI

