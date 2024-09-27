RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hezbollah Commander killed in Israeli airstrike

September 27, 2024  08:54
image
In a significant blow to Hezbollah, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of Muhammad Hussein Srour, Commander of the organisation's Aerial Command, in a precision airstrike in Beirut.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Eliminated: Commander of Hezbollah's Aerial Command, Muhammad Hussein Srour, in a precise IAF strike in Beirut." 

 The IDF further said that Srour was responsible for advancing numerous aerial terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians. 

"Srour advanced and directed numerous aerial terrorist attacks aimed at Israeli civilians. During the "Iron Swords" war, he executed several terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers using UAVs and explosive devices," the post said. "In recent years, Srour led the manufacturing project of UAVs in southern Lebanon and established UAV manufacturing and intelligence gathering sites in Lebanon, located adjacent to civilian infrastructure in Beirut and southern Lebanon," the post added. 

 The IDF also said that Srour's role extended to the commander of the surface-to-air missile unit, as well as the "Aziz" Unit of the Radwan Force. It said, "He was also the commander in the surface-to-air missile unit, commander in the "Aziz" Unit of the Radwan Force and Hezbollah's emissary to Yemen and the Houthi terrorist regime's Aerial Command."
