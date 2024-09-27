Heavy rain in Sikkim triggers multiple landslides, damages bridge





With the bridge down, Mangan district headquarters is cut off from the rest of the state.





The alternative route via Dzongu is also blocked due to damage to the Sankhalang bridge last year.





The district administration is currently assessing the damage and working to restore connectivity as soon as possible, they said.





The India meteorological department has issued a red alert for the state over the next two days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.





In Soreng district's Daramdin area, several villages have reported numerous landslides that have damaged homes and resulted in livestock losses.





The district administration is evaluating the extent of the damage, and relief measures are underway. Additionally, the NHPC power plant's dams (Teesta Low Dam III and IV) have been opened to maintain safe water levels in the reservoirs, officials said. -- PTI

Heavy rains in Sikkim over the last three days have triggered multiple landslides in several areas and caused significant damage to the old Rang-Rang bridge, considered the gateway to the northern part of the state, officials said on Friday.