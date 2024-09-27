RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Heavy rain in Sikkim triggers multiple landslides, damages bridge

September 27, 2024  17:37
File image
File image
Heavy rains in Sikkim over the last three days have triggered multiple landslides in several areas and caused significant damage to the old Rang-Rang bridge, considered the gateway to the northern part of the state, officials said on Friday. 

With the bridge down, Mangan district headquarters is cut off from the rest of the state. 

The alternative route via Dzongu is also blocked due to damage to the Sankhalang bridge last year. 

The district administration is currently assessing the damage and working to restore connectivity as soon as possible, they said. 

The India meteorological department has issued a red alert for the state over the next two days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. 

In Soreng district's Daramdin area, several villages have reported numerous landslides that have damaged homes and resulted in livestock losses. 

The district administration is evaluating the extent of the damage, and relief measures are underway. Additionally, the NHPC power plant's dams (Teesta Low Dam III and IV) have been opened to maintain safe water levels in the reservoirs, officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jagan cancels Tirupati temple visit after faith row
LIVE! Jagan cancels Tirupati temple visit after faith row

2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle
2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle

The Kerala health department on Friday said another Mpox case was reported in the state and urged those who have symptoms to seek treatment.

Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud
Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud

According to police officers, Shinde was wanted in connection with multiple FIRs of fraud totalling around Rs 300 crore.

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'

'Will President Dissanayake calibrate his foreign policy taking into account India's immediate security concerns? We need to watch.'

Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day
Shanto leads B'desh to safe shores on rain-marred day

Mominul Haque was batting on 40 with Mushfiqur Rahim on six at the other end when bad light forced players off the pitch and rain followed soon after.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances