HC quashes special court nod to Indrani Mukerjea to travel abroad





A single bench of Justice Shyam Chandak allowed a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the special court order on the grounds that Mukerjea was facing trial for a serious offence and that there was a possibility of her fleeing the country.





"The petition is allowed. The impugned order is set aside," the court said.





A special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court had on July 19 allowed Mukerjea to travel once to Europe (Spain and UK) for ten days between intermittent periods over the next three months.





Mukerjea had sought permission to travel abroad claiming that she needed to change certain bank-related documents and other ancillary work after her divorce with former media honcho Peter Mukerjea.





Justice Chandak said that if Indrani Mukerjea wants to carry out the work from India then the statutory authority concern shall help her. -- PTI

The Bombay high court on Friday quashed an order passed by a special court granting permission to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, to travel abroad.