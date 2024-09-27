RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fan decamps with influencer's ornaments worth lakhs; nabbed in Manali

September 27, 2024  01:27
The Delhi police arrested a 32-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth lakhs of a social media influencer while taking taking pictures with him, an officer said on Thursday. 

The woman was apprehended from Manali in Himachal Pradesh with her husband and gold ornaments weighing 100 grams were recovered from her Haryana house, the officer said. 

The influencer had approached police alleging he was robbed by a woman who posed as a fan on social media. 

"On September 18, the woman insisted on meeting the complainant under the pretext of taking photos/videos with his expensive jewellery," deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said. 

They both decided to meet at his office in south Delhi's Chattarpur and the woman asked him to wear his gold jewellery and pose for the camera. 

The man complied. 

"In the meantime, when the influencer was busy on a call, the woman fled with 100 grams of his gold ornaments," the DCP said.  -- PTI
