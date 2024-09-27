RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

ED attaches assets of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

September 27, 2024  00:24
File image
File image
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation against YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav and some others, official sources said Thursday. 

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been issued, they said. Yadav has been questioned by the federal agency in a case related to suspected use of snake venom as recreational drugs in parties he hosted and related financial transactions. 

The central agency had registered a case in May and pressed charges under the PMLA after taking cognisance of an FIR and charge sheet filed against him and linked persons by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh. 

Rahul Yadav alias Rahul Fazilpuriya, a singer from Haryana who allegedly has links to Elvish Yadav, was also questioned by the ED in the said case. 

Alleged generation of proceeds of crime and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties is under the scanner of the ED. 

Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17 by the Noida police in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties that were allegedly hosted by him. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED attaches assets of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others
LIVE! ED attaches assets of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

Talks or death, Amit Shah tells terrorists in J-K
Talks or death, Amit Shah tells terrorists in J-K

"Give up arms and come for talks or our forces will hunt you down," the home minister said in election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Consensus with India, will reach solution early: China
Consensus with India, will reach solution early: China

China and India were able to "reduce differences" and build "some consensus" on disengaging troops from friction points to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a resolution acceptable to both sides...

Will Pant Bowl In Kanpur?
Will Pant Bowl In Kanpur?

Ahead of the game, the BCCI teased the possibility of Pant taking the ball, showing him bowling in the nets to Shubman Gill.

'Article 370 Killed My Son'
'Article 370 Killed My Son'

'My son was not killed because he was a Hindu.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances