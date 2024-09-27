ED attaches assets of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others





A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has been issued, they said. Yadav has been questioned by the federal agency in a case related to suspected use of snake venom as recreational drugs in parties he hosted and related financial transactions.





The central agency had registered a case in May and pressed charges under the PMLA after taking cognisance of an FIR and charge sheet filed against him and linked persons by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh.





Rahul Yadav alias Rahul Fazilpuriya, a singer from Haryana who allegedly has links to Elvish Yadav, was also questioned by the ED in the said case.





Alleged generation of proceeds of crime and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties is under the scanner of the ED.





Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17 by the Noida police in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties that were allegedly hosted by him. -- PTI

