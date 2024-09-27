RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Economist Bibek Debroy steps down as chancellor of Pune-based institute

September 27, 2024  20:40
Economist Bibek Debroy/File image
Noted economist Bibek Debroy on Friday resigned as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, a day after the Bombay high court extended interim relief to vice-chancellor Ajit Ranade, who was earlier removed from his post. 

Debroy, who is also chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, was appointed as chancellor of GIPE, a deemed to be university, in July this year. 

In an email addressed to Ranade, who is also an eminent economist, Debroy said he is standing down from his post with immediate effect. 

Milind Deshmukh, secretary of the Servants of India Society, confirmed Debroy has rendered his resignation as chancellor of the institution. 

GIPE was established in 1930 by the Society. 

Earlier this month, Ranade was removed from the position of GIPE vice-chancellor after a fact-finding committee set up by Debroy found that his appointment violated University Grants Commission norms. 

Ranade approached the high court challenging his termination order and got interim relief till September 23. -- PTI
