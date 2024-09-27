RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

EC raps Maharashtra chief secretary, DGP

September 27, 2024  18:30
image
Sending out a stern message, the Election Commission on Friday sought an explanation from the Maharashtra chief secretary and the state's police chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. 

In a strongly-worded letter, the poll body said despite a directive issued on July 31 to relocate officials who had served in their home districts or current posting for over three years, the state administration had not completed the process. 

According to the Election Commission's mandate, the compliance report was due by August 31. 

While the additional director general of police submitted a partial report, the chief secretary is yet to provide a full response. 

Sources noted that more than 100 inspector-level officers in Mumbai and revenue officials, many holding key positions in the state, had not been transferred as required. 

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his displeasure over the state administration's non-compliance, stating that the delay undermined efforts to ensure a free and fair electoral process. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC raps Maharashtra chief secretary, DGP
LIVE! EC raps Maharashtra chief secretary, DGP

2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle
2nd case of Mpox in Kerala, govt goes into huddle

The Kerala health department on Friday said another Mpox case was reported in the state and urged those who have symptoms to seek treatment.

Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test
Right-wing groups demand cancellation of Kanpur Test

Sharma told PTI that dozens of members from right-wing organisations, including the Bajrang Dal and the VHP, participated in the demonstration, chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud
Man posing as seer in Vrindavan held for Rs 300cr fraud

According to police officers, Shinde was wanted in connection with multiple FIRs of fraud totalling around Rs 300 crore.

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'

'Will President Dissanayake calibrate his foreign policy taking into account India's immediate security concerns? We need to watch.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances