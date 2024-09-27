EC raps Maharashtra chief secretary, DGP





In a strongly-worded letter, the poll body said despite a directive issued on July 31 to relocate officials who had served in their home districts or current posting for over three years, the state administration had not completed the process.





According to the Election Commission's mandate, the compliance report was due by August 31.





While the additional director general of police submitted a partial report, the chief secretary is yet to provide a full response.





Sources noted that more than 100 inspector-level officers in Mumbai and revenue officials, many holding key positions in the state, had not been transferred as required.





Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his displeasure over the state administration's non-compliance, stating that the delay undermined efforts to ensure a free and fair electoral process. -- PTI

