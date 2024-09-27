RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Defamation case: SC to hear Atishi, Kejriwal's plea on Sept 30

September 27, 2024  13:10
The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging the high court order refusing to quash a defamation case over their remarks on alleged deletion of names of 30 lakh voters belonging to some communities from electoral rolls.

 A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti noted the submission of senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, that her caveat was not mentioned in the office report and she could not file response as the petition was served late evening on Thursday.

 The bench listed the matter for hearing on Monday. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Atishi and Kejriwal, said he can argue the matter on September 30.
