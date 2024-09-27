Congress will wipe Dev's tears: Rahul in Haryana





During his address, the Congress leader used examples from the struggles of children whose parents migrate to America and get stuck there with no prospects of returning. The Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition shared the story of a boy named Dev, who cried out for his father.





He said, "Dev's trembling cry - 'Papa, come back!' - was heart-rending."





Gandhi noted that while Dev's cry might not reach Prime Minister Modi's heart, it has impacted him deeply.





"It is the duty of the Congress party to stop these cries, wipe these tears, and ensure a happy life with their families by giving proper opportunities to the youth of Haryana within the state itself - and we will do it!", the Congress leader said.





He criticised the Modi government for failing to meet the needs of the people.





He said, "What is the benefit? Narendra Modi is being marketed and Dev is shouting, screaming to bring back his father."





He added, "I was thinking that when I go home, I will send some toys for Dev. Then I thought, what do toys mean to him? What will he do with a football? What will he do with a cricket bat? All he wants is his father. This is the condition of Haryana, and we want to change this."





Gandhi then urged for a change in Haryana, where families can live without fear and sorrow. He added, "We want such a Haryana where children do not cry, where a father can hug his child and a mother does not cry," he said.





To achieve this, he laid out several promises, including financial support for women and jobs for the youth.





He said, "The first step is Mahila Shakti, Rs2000 per month to women and a gas cylinder worth Rs500. The second step is that we will fill the two lakh vacancies that are lying vacant in the government for the youth and give them to you."





He also promised to guarantee Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for farmers and provide immediate insurance money for losses. "Housing for the poor will include a 100-yard plot and Rs1.5 lakh, three lakh rupees for two houses, two rooms, two bedrooms, and 300 units of free electricity," he added.

