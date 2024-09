Charges against RG Kar ex-principal can get death sentence: Court

The CBI had arrested Ghosh and former officer in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, for alleged tampering of evidence and delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run hospital on August 9.





The court in its order, dictated on September 25, said it appears from the case diary that the process of investigation by the central probe agency is in full swing.





Denying the bail prayer of Ghosh, additional chief judicial magistrate S Dey observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation is grave and if proved, it may attract capital punishment, which is handed in the rarest of rare cases.





The judge said the court is of the opinion that "it would be injustice flouting the principle of equity to release the accused on bail'. -- PTI

