BSE Sensex top losers today





The BSE Sensex declined 264.27 points or 0.31 percent to settle at 85,571.85.





During the day, it climbed 142.13 points or 0.16 percent to reach a new record intra-day peak of 85,978.25 in morning session.





However, losses in banking and FMCG shares dragged the index into negative territory in late afternoon trade.





Snapping its six-day rally, the NSE Nifty dipped 37.10 points or 0.14 percent to 26,178.95 after rising 61.3 points or 0.23 percent to an all-time intra-day high of 26,277.35 during the day.





Among Sensex stocks, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were the losers.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty retracted from lifetime highs to settle lower on Friday due to profit-taking in frontline stocks HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.