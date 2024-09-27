RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Bangladeshi fan heckled at Kanpur during 2nd Test

September 27, 2024  14:40
image
A Bangladeshi cricket fan was allegedly heckled in the stands and taken to a medical facility during the opening day of the second Test against India in Kanpur on Friday but there was no clarity on what triggered the incident. 

 The man, who calls himself super fan Roby, was dressed in a tiger costume and sitting in stand C when the incident happened. 

 An Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official said Roby could not communicate the exact sequence of events but it was clear that he was in distress. During an interaction with media, he indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation. 

 "As he came out of the stands, he was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting. He was given a chair to sit but he fell," the official said. A police officer present at the stadium said the fan was provided first aid and an ambulance was called for him. 

 "We do not know if he was hit by somebody. We have a constable in that stand to keep an eye on the fans. We could not understand what he was saying. Probably he had pain. "The ambulance was taking some time to arrive so the in-stadia medical team has taken him to a nearby facility," the officer said. PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Played called off; Bangladesh 107/3
2nd Test Updates: Played called off; Bangladesh 107/3

LIVE! Bangladeshi fan heckled at Kanpur during 2nd Test
LIVE! Bangladeshi fan heckled at Kanpur during 2nd Test

BJP MLA 'purifies' Cong turncoat with Gangajal, gomutra
BJP MLA 'purifies' Cong turncoat with Gangajal, gomutra

The BJP leader said even the the officials of the municipal corporation were subjected to the purification process as "they were under the influence of impurity" and were "forced to indulge in corruption".

UP shocker: Student 'sacrificed' for school's success
UP shocker: Student 'sacrificed' for school's success

Police said the postmortem report of the class two student revealed that he was strangled.

Why this actor is praising 'brave' Rahul Gandhi
Why this actor is praising 'brave' Rahul Gandhi

'I think what Rahul Gandhi has done has also been very impressive because there was a point where people were disrespecting things he was saying and things he was doing. And I think he's turned that around by working very hard, in a very...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances