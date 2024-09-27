2 killed in wall collapse opposite Mahakal temple





Four persons were trapped under the debris and two of them died, Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.





Rescue operations were launched immediately, he added.





The two injured persons were sent to a hospital in Indore for treatment, Singh said.

Two persons were killed as a portion of the boundary wall of the Maharajwada school opposite the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening, an official said.