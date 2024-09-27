RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 killed in wall collapse opposite Mahakal temple

September 27, 2024  21:56
Two persons were killed as a portion of the boundary wall of the Maharajwada school opposite the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening, an official said. 

Four persons were trapped under the debris and two of them died, Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said. 

Rescue operations were launched immediately, he added. 

The two injured persons were sent to a hospital in Indore for treatment, Singh said.
