RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

16-yr-old raped by social media friends in Pune

September 27, 2024  08:19
image
Two young men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested and two minors detained on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl studying in a Pune-based college, whom they befriended on social media, said police on Thursday.
 
 According to the police, the four accused do not know each other personally and had met the girl on social media platforms separately.

They allegedly sexually assaulted the victim at different places in the city between April and September, they said.

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against children organised in the college. During the discussion, a girl student looked depressed and when she was taken into confidence, she told counsellors about the 16-year-old victim, who is her friend, and ordeal she is going through.

"Later, an investigation revealed the victim had met the four suspects, who are not known to each other, on social media platforms and she was allegedly raped by them on separate occasions," said a  woman police officer.

She said videos were also made of the victim and hence the IT Act has been invoked in the case.

"We have registered a case against the four accused - among whom two are minors (age not disclosed), who have been detained. The other accused (aged 20 to 22 years) have been placed under arrest and further probe was on," the officer added.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Confident India eye series sweep
2nd Test Updates: Confident India eye series sweep

LIVE! 16-yr-old raped by social media friends in Pune
LIVE! 16-yr-old raped by social media friends in Pune

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'

'Will President Dissanayake calibrate his foreign policy taking into account India's immediate security concerns? We need to watch.'

Received PM offers multiple times but..., says Gadkari
Received PM offers multiple times but..., says Gadkari

When the interviewers sought to know if Gadkari had received offers to become PM after the Lok Sabha results in June, the senior BJP leader evaded the query and said he was leaving it to the mediapersons to decipher.

Is Fadnavis blaming Ajit Pawar's NCP for BJP's loss?
Is Fadnavis blaming Ajit Pawar's NCP for BJP's loss?

The Bharatiya Janata Party's reverses in Maharashtra in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were due to poor vote transfer from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances