Plaint in Bihar court against Tirupati trust members





A major controversy has erupted over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, with the Andhra Pradesh government forming an SIT to probe the matter.





Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed the complaint against members of the temple trust before the CJM court here and demanded the registration of an FIR against them for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.





"The incident is an attack on Hindu sentiments... it's an attack on the faith of crores of Hindus. This must be probed thoroughly and a case should be registered against them (trustees) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," Ojha told reporters after filing the complaint. -- PTI

Amid a row over the alleged adulteration of laddus made in Tirupati Venkateswara temple, a complaint was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday against the temple trust members for "hurting religious sentiments of Hindus".