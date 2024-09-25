RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal writes letter to RSS Chief: Your responsibility to ensure...

September 25, 2024  13:33
Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of AAP, wrote a letter urging RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to step in and oversee the activities of the BJP. In a letter written on Wednesday, Kejriwal asked five questions to Mohan Bhagwat and asked him to take responsibility in matters of the BJP. 

 In the letter, Arvind Kejriwal asked, "BJP was born from the womb of RSS, it is the responsibility of RSS to ensure that BJP does not go astray, Did you ever stop Modi ji from doing wrong things?" He criticised the BJP for aligning with alleged 'corrupt' leaders and inducting them into the party. 

"The leaders whom PM Modi and Amit Shah called the most corrupt, whom they themselves called corrupt, were inducted into the BJP; do you agree with such politics?" he said in his letter. 

 Kejriwal asked, "You had a law that leaders will retire after 75 years... Amit Shah is saying that this rule will not apply to Modi. What applied to Advani ji, why will it not apply to Modi ji? He also raised a question regarding JP Nadda's statement about the RSS saying, " JP Nadda said during the Lok Sabha elections that he does not need RSS. Has the son grown so much that he has started showing his might to his mother? Didn't you feel sad when he said this?"
