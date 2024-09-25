RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Chouhan holds first meeting with farmers

September 25, 2024  08:48
image
Sanjeeb Mukherjee/Business Standard

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held his first dialogue with a delegation of 50 farmers and farm union leaders on Tuesday.

During the meeting with Chouhan, the delegation raised a raft of issues ranging from a fair price for all crops, a solution to the stray cattle menace, rejigging of the crop insurance scheme to benefit small growers, and steady availability of cheap and authentic seeds.

It comes days after the minister announced that he would be meeting farmers every week.

In his address, the minister assured all possible support from the government to various demands put forward by the farmers and directed his team of officials to immediately work on the suggestions put forward by the delegation.

"We will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of farmers," Chouhan said.

He said the first meeting is the beginning of an open dialogue between the government and the farming community, aimed at finding solutions to the challenges of farmers.

He also listed the work done for farmers during their third term in office.

The farmers also wanted a market intervention scheme for perishables to be made more effective.

They also urged amendments in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and an uninterrupted export of agricultural products from the country.

Sources said that both the leaders and agriculture minister were on the same page on controlling the excessive import of certain agriculture commodities, which was hurting the interest of domestic growers.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union -- which was part of the meeting demanded a minimum support price -- that was one-and-a-half times the C2 cost of production based on the data provided by the states.

It also wanted zero insurance premiums for small farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kharge on J-K polls: When you vote, think about...
LIVE! Kharge on J-K polls: When you vote, think about...

J-K votes in second phase of assembly elections
J-K votes in second phase of assembly elections

Voting began on Wednesday for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in which over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats, including that of former chief minister of the...

Coldplay Concert Controversy: Cases Filed
Coldplay Concert Controversy: Cases Filed

'We have filed a complaint with the police authorities.'

'15 Muslim BJP Candidates In Kashmir'
'15 Muslim BJP Candidates In Kashmir'

'Article 370 is now dug 70 feet deep in the ground. It cannot come out.'

Will India Include Kuldeep For 2nd Test?
Will India Include Kuldeep For 2nd Test?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances