RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Prevent beggars from entering country under Umrah visas: Saudi to Pak

September 24, 2024  18:49
image
Saudi Arabia has raised concerns about the growing number of Pakistani beggars arriving in the Kingdom under the guise of religious pilgrimage and asked Islamabad to take action to prevent them from entering the Gulf country, a media report said on Tuesday.
 
Citing sources from Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Express Tribune newspaper reported that the Saudi authorities have also warned that if the situation is not controlled, it could negatively affect Pakistani Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.

"The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has issued a warning to Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs, urging action to prevent Pakistani beggars from entering the kingdom under Umrah visas," the paper said.

In response, Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to introduce an "Umrah Act," which aims to regulate travel agencies facilitating Umrah trips, bringing them under legal oversight, it said.

Additionally, the ministry has asked the Pakistani government to find ways to prevent beggars from travelling to Saudi Arabia under the guise of religious pilgrimage.

Earlier, in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Ahmed Al-Malki, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured him that strict measures would be implemented against the mafia responsible for sending beggars to Saudi Arabia.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked with cracking down on this network, which Mohsin said is damaging Pakistan's image.

Pakistani beggars travel to the Middle East under the guise of ziarat (pilgrimage). Most people visit Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas and then indulge in begging-related activities, Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Zeeshan Khanzada said last year.

Arshad Mahmood, Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis, last year pointed out that several Gulf countries have expressed concerns regarding the behaviour of overseas Pakistanis, particularly in areas of work ethics, attitudes, and involvement in criminal activities. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Betrayal done to Hindus: Shankaracharya on laddu row
LIVE! Betrayal done to Hindus: Shankaracharya on laddu row

Govt asks SC not to hear marital rape plea this week
Govt asks SC not to hear marital rape plea this week

The Centre on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court not to hear this week the pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to...

'PM Modi Has Transformed India's Image'
'PM Modi Has Transformed India's Image'

'His hopes and dreams for India reach higher and higher and are unstoppable, and his execution has been exemplary.''It inspires all of us to do more.'

SC scraps Punjab's NRI quota expansion, calls it fraud
SC scraps Punjab's NRI quota expansion, calls it fraud

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Punjab government's appeal against a high court verdict quashing its decision to expand the definition of 'NRI quota' for admissions in undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state....

Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?
Can Root Overtake Tendulkar?

From January 1, 2021 to September 9, 2024 -- during which Joe Root hit 17 centuries, Kane Williamson has hit, Steve Smith has made six tons but Virat Kohli has managed just two centuries.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances