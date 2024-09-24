The Bharatiya Janata Party termed the killing of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused by police as "God's justice" and accused the Opposition of speaking the language of "urban Naxals" by doubting the incident.





A political firestorm has erupted in Maharashtra over the killing of Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, on Monday in "retaliatory firing" in a police van.





Opposition leaders had raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the "encounter killing" of Shinde when he was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja Jail for investigation in a sexual assault case.





The state government has stated that Shinde was shot dead in "self-defence" by the police after he snatched a gun of a police officer accompanying him and opened fire, leaving an assistant inspector injured.





MVA leaders have disputed this version and demanded a judicial probe.





"Police have gathered telling evidence. Police killed him (Shinde) but the opposition parties are casting aspersions on the authenticity of the circumstances. Opposition parties are behaving as if their encounter had taken place," Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar told reporters on Tuesday.





He accused the Shiv Sena-UBT, the NCP-SP, and the Congress of doubting every move of the Mahayuti alliance.





"MVA leaders are hungry for power. These are the same people who had sympathised with Afzal Guru (Kashmiri terrorist who was hanged his role in the 2001 Parliament attack case)," Shelar said.





Asserting the support to police, Shelar said what happened to Shinde was his destiny. "This is the justice of God," he added. -- PTI