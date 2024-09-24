



A forensic team is at the Thane Police Headquarters to check the police van in which the incident occurred. The team is collecting samples.





Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde died yesterday after being shot at by Police in retaliatory firing in Badlapur. "So far, no SIT has been constituted to investigate the firing. An FIR has been registered with Mumbra Police and they are carrying out the investigation. Except the officers of Thane Crime Branch Unit-2 who were involved in the encounter, everyone else is helping Mumbra Police," says Thane Police.





Special Public Prosecutor, Senior Advocate, and BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam said on Monday that two chargesheets were filed against the culprit in the Badlapur sexual assault case and the police had enough proof against Akshay Shinde.





Speaking to ANI, Nikam said, "Two chargesheets were filed against the accused, and the police had enough proof against him. The two victims of the rape incident had identified the accused, and the victims had also told their parents about the incident. If the police had gone to the court with such strong proof, he would have gotten the death penalty."





Further, he said that when the accused is aware that they have no chance of escaping, they can get violent.





"When the accused in such a case is aware that he has no chance of escaping, he can get violent. Akshay Shinde could be psychologically depressed, and that is why he attacked the police or tried to commit suicide. The police had to resort to retaliatory firing, and two policemen were seriously injured. Unfortunately, many leaders are doing politics even on this incident. The truth will come out in the judicial inquiry. However, we should also remember that the politics are also affecting the policemen. We need to stop giving our comments until the judicial inquiry is out."

