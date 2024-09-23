



"It is unfortunate that a person who indulged in the liquor scam compares himself to Prabhu Shri Ram, Lakshman and Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Arvind Kejriwal promised that he would never join hands with the Congress, but what happened later on? The greed for power was so much so that the AAP was even eager to contest the Haryana elections together with the Congress. Such a person who can't stand by his words should not be compared to Shri Ram," Poonawalla said while speaking to ANI.





Sisodia on Sunday intensified his criticism of the BJP, accusing them of attempting to create a rift between him and Arvind Kejriwal.

In the ongoing war of words between Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the latter's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has criticized the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for likening himself to Lakshman and the former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal to Lord Shri Ram.