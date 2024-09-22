



The bilateral meeting between the two leaders took place at Biden's personal residence at Greenville, Delaware, on Saturday afternoon.





Prime Minister Modi was received by US President Biden as he arrived at Greenville, Delaware.





"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," Biden wrote in a post on X, following the meeting.





"Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," he added.





The US delegation comprised of Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs; and Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to India, while the Indian delegation consisted of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ambassador of India to US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.





"A special start to a significant visit. @POTUS @JoeBiden warmly received PM @narendramodi at his residence in Greenville, Delaware," the Prime Minister's Office said, sharing a post on X.





Notably, this could be the last bilateral meeting between the two leaders, as Biden is in his last month of his presidency.





The 2024 US presidential Election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

