Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday mounted a sharp attack on the Congress saying the party's structure has become as "dilapidated" as once Babri was in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who addressed poll rallies at Narwana in Jind, Rai in Sonipat and Assandh in Karnal, and asked people to reject caste politics and bring the BJP back to power in Haryana for accelerated development.

He took on both the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), both of which are separately fighting the October 5 Haryana polls, saying they are busy in "parivarvad" (dynastic politics). He also took swipes at AAP and the BSP. The BSP is fighting polls in alliance with the INLD.

"Today, the structure of the Congress has become dilapidated like once Babri (mosque) structure in Ayodhya... when Lord Ram's devotees had raised the slogan 'ek dhakka aur do, Babri dhanche ko tod do'.

"The Babri structure has been demolished forever. The structure of slavery was demolished, paving the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

"And I have come to make this appeal to you. They want to divide you by doing caste politics. I told you, didn't I say 'batoge toh katoge, ek rahoge toh nek rahoge, koi mai ka laal aapka baal banka nahi kar payega'."





Adityanath further alleged the Congress had "created obstacles in building Nankana Sahib corridor".





He also targeted the Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"And what was Rahul Gandhi saying abroad, he was abusing Sikhs. He was defaming India..," he said referring to the Congress leader's recent statement in the US.

When Gandhi visits abroad, he raises a question on the country's constitutional bodies, attacks the country's faith, he alleged.

"...He does not miss any opportunity to defame the country in the world," he said.

"..These people who play with the security of the country, to expect that they will make any effort for the security and prosperity of India will be meaningless. And today, the Congress has resorted to this dishonesty.

"After Independence, for their political interests, they worked to make the society fight among themselves," he alleged.

The BJP leader said that despite the Congress ruling the country for a long time, they did not name even one airport after Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Ravidas or after B R Ambedkar. They used to name them after their family, he said. -- PTI