Woman killed in Bengaluru, body cut into 30 pieces

September 21, 2024  17:44
File image
A 29-year-old woman's dismembered body was found in a house in Malleswaram in Bengaluru police sources said on Saturday. 

According to the police, Mahalakshmi's body, cut into over 30 pieces, was stuffed in a refrigerator. 

Senior police officers reached the spot and barricaded the road leading to the building where the body was found in a single bedroom house, where the victim was staying alone. 

The police suspect it to be a case of murder, which took place about a fortnight ago. 

An investigation has been launched into the case. -- PTI
LIVE! Woman killed in Bengaluru, body cut into 30 pieces

