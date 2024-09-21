RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Veteran CPM leader M M Lawrence dies at 95

September 21, 2024  21:19
CPM leader MM Lawrence/Courtesy X
Veteran Communist Party India-Marxist leader MM Lawrence, who was among the leaders involved in the attack on a police station at Edappally in Kochi during the Communist uprising in Kerala in 1950, died on Saturday, party sources said. 

He was 95. 

His death occurred at a private hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments for about a month. 

Lawrence's body, which was shifted to the mortuary of the hospital, will be kept at his residence, the CPI-M Ernakulam district committee office, and the town hall on Monday for the public to pay their last respects. 

The body will later be handed over to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, at 4 pmon Monday, the CPI-M said in a statement. 

According to CPI-M leader and state industries minister P Rajeeve, the body will be donated to the medical college, fulfilling his last wish, which he had previously discussed with his family. -- PTI
