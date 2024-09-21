RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Union minister Khattar asks Cong MP Kumari Selja to join BJP

September 21, 2024  19:08
Congress leader and MP Kumari Selja
Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manohar Lal Khattar has asked senior Congress leader and MP Kumari Selja, a prominent Dalit face, to join the saffron party, amid reports that she was staying away from the campaign for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. 

The former Haryana chief minister, also pointed towards the alleged infighting in the state unit of Congress ahead of the assembly polls. 

Khattar was addressing a gathering in Gharaunda in support of BJP nominee Harvinder Kalyan on Friday evening. 

"There is so much infighting there (in Haryana Congress) and there is no clarity about their chief ministerial face. There is a fight between the father and the son (Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda). The father says he will become the CM while son says he will. Besides them, other leaders also have desire (for the CM post)," he said. 

"There is our Dalit sister... sitting at home. A large section of people are today thinking about what they should do. Many people were upset with them and we brought them into the party fold. We are ready with an offer and if (she) comes, we are ready to induct her," Khattar said. -- PTI
