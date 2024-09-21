



The recovery was made from a truck, he said.





"A successful anti-narcotics operation by @cacharpolice. Based on reliable inputs, Cachar Police intercepted a truck at Banskandi and upon thorough search recovered drugs worth Rs 15.5 cr, Sarma posted on X.





A total of 18,000 Yaba tablets and 2 kg of crystalline methamphetamine were seized from the truck.





Two people have been apprehended in this connection, the CM added.





Yaba or crazy medicine' is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine. -- PTI

