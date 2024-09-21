RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J-K's Kishtwar

September 21, 2024  20:55
File image
File image
A brief encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday evening, officials said. 

The gunfight broke out when the forces launched a search operation in Chatroo forest following information about the presence of terrorists, the security officials said. 

They said reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited. Meanwhile, a massive search operation is also continuing in the Chassana area of Reasi district where terrorists and security forces were engaged in a gunfight on Friday evening. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Complaint filed against ex-CM Jagan in laddu case
LIVE! Complaint filed against ex-CM Jagan in laddu case

Modi lands in US; heads to Delaware for Quad talks
Modi lands in US; heads to Delaware for Quad talks

The annual Quad summit at President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and...

PHOTOS: India march towards big win in Chennai
PHOTOS: India march towards big win in Chennai

Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning left-handed catch in the slips to remove Zakir before Ashwin, who smashed a match-defining century in the first innings, produced a three-wicket burst.

Woman's body parts recovered from Bengaluru flat
Woman's body parts recovered from Bengaluru flat

Senior police officers reached the spot and barricaded the road leading to the building where the body was found in a single bedroom house, where the victim was staying alone.

Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD
Sanctity of Tirupati laddu now restored: TTD

Amid concerns among devotees on the quality of ghee used in the famous Tirupati 'laddu prasadam', the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has said sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances