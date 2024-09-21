RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stone pelting on Ganpati procession: 4 unidentified booked in Bhiwandi

September 21, 2024  16:09
Four unidentified persons were booked in connection with the stone pelting on a Ganpati procession in Bhiwandi in Thane district on September 18, a police official said on Saturday. 

Stones were thrown on the immersion procession of Sri Hanuman Sarvajanik Mitra Mandal some time after midnight that day, resulting in damage to the idol, which created tension in the Vanjarpatti Naka locality, the official said. 

"The stones were thrown from the direction of a chicken shop. The case against four persons, who are as yet unidentified, was registered on the complaint of a VHP functionary," he said. 

They have been charged under sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 125 ( act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324 (4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added. -- PTI
