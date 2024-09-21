RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Road to Kedarnath caves in, pilgrimage halted

September 21, 2024  14:12
The pilgrimage to Kedarnath by road was put on hold on Saturday after part of the trek route to the Himalayan temple caved in near Jungle Chatti. 

Pilgrims returning from Kedarnath as well as those leaving for the temple from Gaurikund and Sonprayag were stopped after 10-15 metre stretch of the road was damaged, Rudraprayag superintendent of police Akshay Prahlad Konde said. 

Movement along the route will be resumed after the damaged portion of the road is repaired, he said. 

Meanwhile, an alternative route is also being readied to bring down the pilgrims stranded on their way back from Kedarnath and those waiting in Gaurikunad and Sonprayag to visit the temple, the SP said. 

Police, SDRF, NDRF and DDRF teams rushed to ensure the safety of the pilgrims immediately after receiving information about the road collapse on Saturday morning, he said. 

PWD officers are also on the spot to help in preparation of an alternative route which can be used by the pilgrims for the time being, Konde said. 

No pilgrim has been allowed to go beyond Sonprayag and Gaurikund after damage to the trek route near Jungle Chatti, the SP said. -- PTI
