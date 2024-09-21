RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ridley Scott teases 'Gladiator 3', says he has 'lit the fuse'

September 21, 2024  15:16
Filmmaker Ridley Scott has teased that he is already toying with the idea for a third Gladiator movie. 

Scott, who directed the multiple Oscar-winning movie Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, in 2000, is currently awaiting Gladiator II, which will open in cinemas worldwide in November. 

In an interview with French magazine Premiere, the Oscar-nominated director hinted at plans to complete the trilogy with a third film in the future. 

"With that, I'm already toying with the idea of Gladiator 3. No, seriously! I've lit the fuse," Scott said. 

"The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn't want, and wondering, 'Now, Father, what do I do?' So the next (film) will be about a man who doesn't want to be where he is," he added. -- PTI
