RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Normal life affected in Imphal Valley due to 18-hour bandh called by militants

September 21, 2024  12:26
File image
File image
Normal life was affected in the Imphal Valley districts of Manipur due to an 18-hour bandh called by a militant outfit, officials said. Markets, business establishments and banks across the five valley districts remained closed and public transport vehicles were off the roads as proscribed militant outfit National Revolutionary Front of Manipur called for a bandh from Saturday midnight. 

A few private vehicles, were, however, seen plying the roads. 

Essential services were exempted from the purview of the bandh. Normal life in the hill districts, was, however, not affected, an official told PTI. 

The bandh call was given by NRFM in protest against the signing of the merger agreement between the then Manipur ruler Maharaja Bodhchandra and the Government of India on this day in 1949. 

After the signing of the agreement, the princely state of Manipur officially became a part of the Union of India on October 15, 1949. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Gill, Pant dominate; Ind 205/3 at lunch
Test Updates: Gill, Pant dominate; Ind 205/3 at lunch

LIVE! Dharavi tense as BMC plans to raze mosque portion
LIVE! Dharavi tense as BMC plans to raze mosque portion

US officials meet Sikh activists ahead of Modi's visit
US officials meet Sikh activists ahead of Modi's visit

This is the first time that the National Security Council has held a meeting with these Sikh activists and Sikh separatists.

Atishi's swearing-in today to be a low-key affair
Atishi's swearing-in today to be a low-key affair

Chief Minister-designate Atishi will be sworn in along with her new Council of ministers during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas on Saturday afternoon that will see Aam Aadmi Party form the government in Delhi for the fourth time in a row.

Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants
Russia Eyes India To Sell Small N-Plants

The major advantages of such plants are no need of land to build the reactors, earthquake resistant, abundance of water for active or passive cooling.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances