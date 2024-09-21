



Mehrtens had been held captive since February 2023.





The New Zealand government said that Phillip Mehrtens, taken hostage in Papua, Indonesia, is now safe.





Mehrtens was taken hostage while working as a pilot at a remote airstrip in Paro, Papua on February 7, 2023.





New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters in a statement expressed his relief at the release of Mehrtens and said, "We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family."





He added, "This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones."





The foreign minister further said that for the last 19 and a half months, a wide range of government agencies worked with Indonesian authorities and others towards securing Mehrtens' release.





"The ministry of foreign affairs and trade, with staff in both Indonesia and Wellington, has led a sustained whole-of-government effort to secure Phillip Mehrtens' release, and has also been supporting his family," Peters said. -- ANI

