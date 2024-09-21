RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Naidu to consult experts on Tirupati laddu case

September 21, 2024  19:00
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the government will consult pontiffs, sages, priests and other top Hinduism experts on the future course of action to be taken following allegations of animal fat adulteration in Tirupati laddus. 

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting, Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making the popular Tirupati laddus, known for its unique taste. 

The chief minister said after consultation, the government will take its decision with respect to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the official custodian of world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. 

"We are discussing what to do next and how to go forward with respect to TTD. After deliberating with pontiffs, priests and Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) experts, we will decide on how the samprokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) should be done," said Naidu in an official release. -- PTI
