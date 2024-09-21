RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi&US: What You Must Know

September 21, 2024  10:36
image
Excerpts from the press kit for the Modi&US event at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is located in Uniondale, New York on Sunday, September 22, 2024:
 
Modi&US is a celebration of India&US and the cultural ethos Indians carry around the globe -- an ethos which views the world as one family, diversity a strength, and the wellbeing of all people and the planet an inspiration for building a better world together.

Indo American Community of USA (IACU) is the east coast chapter of the Indo American Community of West Coast USA (IACWC) and the sponsor for the Modi&US community gathering welcoming the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, during his upcoming visit to the United States.

IACWC was honored to sponsor the Prime Minister in September of 2015 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, where over 18,000 members of the Indian Americans and the diaspora welcomed Shri Narendra Modi. 

The costs of this event has been covered by donations from the community. 

Key Facts: 

13,200 attendees representing Indias religious, linguistic and cultural diversity
500+ Welcome Partners 
500 artists and performers
350 volunteers
150+ media professionals
85+ media outlets
60 chartered buses
40+ US states represented
2 great democracies - United States and India
1 extremely popular Prime Minister
 
Modi&US will feature cultural extravaganzas on two stages -- the main stage and the outer stage.

On the mainstage will be Echoes of India - A Journey Through Art and Tradition, a cultural extravaganza showcasing 382 nationally and internationally known artists, including Grammy award nominee, Chandrika Tandon, STAR Voice of India winner and superstar, Aishwarya Majumdar, Instagrams Dancing Dad, Ricky Pond, and singing sensation, Rex DSouuza, in a seamless experience of Indias cultural diversity.

The outer stage will be graced with unique performances by 117 artists, impressing and entertaining attendees as they enter the coliseum. 

30+ classical, folk, modern and fusion performances will pay homage to the rich and diverse cultures of India -- north, south, east, west and everything in between

The program will also feature surprise celebrity appearances that will add an unexpected touch of star power.

Prime Minister Modi's keynote address will be in Hindi.

English audio will be made available through the YouTube feed.
