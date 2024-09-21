The program will also feature surprise celebrity appearances that will add an unexpected touch of star power.





Prime Minister Modi's keynote address will be in Hindi.



English audio will be made available through the YouTube feed.



Excerpts from the press kit for the Modi&US event at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is located in Uniondale, New York on Sunday, September 22, 2024:Modi&US is a celebration of India&US and the cultural ethos Indians carry around the globe -- an ethos which views the world as one family, diversity a strength, and the wellbeing of all people and the planet an inspiration for building a better world together.is the east coast chapter of the Indo American Community of West Coast USA (IACWC) and the sponsor for the Modi&US community gathering welcoming the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, during his upcoming visit to the United States.IACWC was honored to sponsor the Prime Minister in September of 2015 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, where over 18,000 members of the Indian Americans and the diaspora welcomed Shri Narendra Modi.The costs of this event has been covered by donations from the community.Key Facts:13,200 attendees representing Indias religious, linguistic and cultural diversity500+ Welcome Partners500 artists and performers350 volunteers150+ media professionals85+ media outlets60 chartered buses40+ US states represented2 great democracies - United States and India1 extremely popular Prime Ministerin a seamless experience