



Chants of "Modi, Modi" filled the air as community members prepared for the PM's arrival.





Members of the Indian diaspora from different cities of the US have gathered near Philadelphia International Airport and the Hotel Dupont in Delaware to welcome PM Modi on his arrival. The diaspora members said they were extremly excited to meet PM Modi in the United States.





A member of the Indian diaspora outside Philadelphia International Airport said, "We live in the US as the cultural ambassadors of Modi ji...We would like to make India proud by following Modi ji's guidance."





Dr Avinash Gupta, president of the Federation of Indian Association said, "We are excited to welcome PM Modi ji. The US-India ties will strengthen with this visit. We are excited to listen to PM Modi...."





The PM's three-day US visit includes, a bilateral meeting with President Biden, attending the Quad summit, a diaspora address in New York and addressing the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. -- ANI

