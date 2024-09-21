RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi lands in US, to meet Quad leaders shortly

September 21, 2024  20:15
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in the US for a three-day visit to attend a Quad summit and address a key conclave at the United Nations. 

Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York. 

Modi landed at Philadelphia for his onward journey to Wilmington. 

The annual Quad summit at President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. 

The prime minister's other engagements include joining an Indian diaspora event at Long Island and participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors. 

In his departure statement at New Delhi, Modi said he looked forward to joining his colleagues President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit. 

The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he added. 

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an ant-China grouping. 

From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.
